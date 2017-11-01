× Grizzlies lose second straight game at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn- Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans did all he could to make up for the absence of point guard Mike Conley, but Evans’ 32 points were not enough to lift Memphis over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at FedEx Forum.

Orlando hit 13 three-pointers to beat the Grizzlies, 101-99, to hand Memphis back-to-back losses at home.

The Grizzlies blew a 13-point lead for a second straight game and played without starting point guard Mike Conley, who was resting a sore left heel.

Evans scored 11 of his points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies rallied from an early 11-point deficit.

The game was tied at 54 at halftime. Memphis had several chances to take the lead in the final minute, but couldn’t covert on any of them.

The Grizzlies are now 5-3 and open a five-game road trip in Los Angeles on Saturday against the Clippers.