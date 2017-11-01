× Gang member gets 25 years for murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 21-year-old man has plead guilty to the 2016 to the 2016 shooting death of a rival gang member following a dispute on a North Memphis street corner.

Christian Myles was sentenced to 25 years in prison after without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the death of one man and attempted murder for shooting another man in the arm.

Myles admitted killing Laborick Smith, 25, during a 2016 dispute outside a convenience store at Springdale Street and Brown Avenue near the Hyde Park area.

Smith was shot multiple times and a 22-year-old man was wounded during the fight. Several more shots struck a MATA bus, but thhe driver and passengers were not injured.