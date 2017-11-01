× Dentist’s candy buy-back event benefits students, soldiers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local dentist is offering cash for your leftover Halloween candy.

The Paradigm Dental Center is hosting a candy buy-back event Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its office at 4730 Riverdale Road, Suite 3.

But don’t worry, the candy won’t go to waste. The dental office said all of the sweets will be sent to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude. Participants will also be able to write letters to the soldiers.

The school with the highest number of candy contributed will receive a monetary prize, and one student will win a pizza party for his or her class.

For more information, call the office at (901) 758-2127.