Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale held nothing back in the postgame after the 101-99 loss to Orlando on Wednesday.

"Our huddles were a joke. Our communication was ridiculous. No one owned anything."

The Grizzlies coach also calling out point guard Mario Chalmers for not taking ownership of a missed lay-up late that proved to be a pivotal moment.

But after the game, Chalmers more than owned the mistake.