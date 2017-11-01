× City: Coliseum will not be renovated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will not move forward with plans to renovate the Mid-South Coliseum, instead deciding to use the money to redevelop the surrounding community.

“We’d rather spend the $40M (about 1/4 of the project) on amenities to benefit the surrounding neighborhoods instead of $40M on reviving the Coliseum without a clear business case that won’t lose taxpayer money on an annual basis,” the City of Memphis tweeted on Tuesday.

The city will be presenting a new plan Tuesday evening. The plan includes making it easier to access the Fairgrounds from various parts of the city including the Greenline, Cooper-Young, the Beltline and, of course, the Orange Mound community.

