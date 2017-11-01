Chicago man charged with murdering mother after dismembered body found in lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. — An Illinois man faces charges for allegedly murdering his 76-year-old mother and dumping her dismembered body following an argument over loud music.

According to WGN, Brian Peck, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges related to dismemberment and concealing a body.

The 55-year-old lived with his mother, Gail Peck, and told police Friday that she disappeared while out walking the dog. Police and local residents conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate the missing woman.

Days later, prosecutors confronted Brian about a recent purchase he made that consisted of cleaning supplies, luggage and tarps. That's when he reportedly admitted to stomping on his mother and killing her early Wednesday morning after they got in a fight over loud music.

According to police, Brian stated he put her body in the bath tub, chopped her up using a handsaw and made two trips to Chicago to dump her body in Montrose Harbor and Diversey Harbor.

He originally wanted to put her body in the freezer but when he tried to make room for it he hacked into the Freon.

Over the weekend, fishermen discovered the body parts inside duffel bags in the Lincoln Park lagoon. WGN first reported this connection on Monday.

Police confirmed Brian has been in trouble with the law before. Just last year, he was accused of hitting his mother in the face and strangling her twice. He even allegedly picked her up off the ground by her neck and told her he was going to kill her.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Wednesday, October 25

5 a.m. -- Brian Peck withdrew cash using his mother’s account and his mother's car

5:35am -- Peck buys carpet cleaner and Oxyclean

8 a.m. -- Peck called cleaning woman and told her not to come that day

3:33 p.m. -- Peck purchased paver bricks, tarp and nylon cord



Thursday, October 26

1:27 p.m. -- Peck purchased luggage, vacuum and duffel bag



Friday, October 27

(undisclosed time) -- Niece calls; Peck tells her victim is "sick as a dog"

3:10 p.m. -- Peck purchased Draino

3:39 p.m. -- Called 911