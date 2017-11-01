× Bartlett church vandals get caught after posting crime on social media

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett police say young vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage after targeting a church and a nearby neighborhood.

Police were able to quickly catch the three young men after they posted their crimes on social media.

Bartlett police say three kids, ages 11 to 17, used rocks to bust windows and flatten tires at the Easthill Baptist Church last week.

They then spread around trash in the vans and destroyed property — an uncommon crime for the area.

“I have full faith it’s just an anomaly,” said church member Temp Tullos. “We don’t have kids running around breaking into cars.”

Officers say the kids posted a video on social media around 10 p.m. that showed them throwing rocks at the vans, destroying windows.

”They’re looking for attention,” said Tullos. “People looking for attention and that’s what I believe they were doing, just looking for attention.”

Authorities connected the juveniles to the incident after being sent the video and also connected them to similar crimes in a neighborhood nearby.

“My husband was talking to our neighbor about it; He had just got home and saw his tires were slashed and windshield was busted out,” said Lauren Mahon, who lives next to one of the victims.

The three kids now face burglary and vandalism charges in connection to over $5,500 worth of damage.