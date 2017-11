× Armed carjacking suspects strike on Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three armed suspects after a carjacking Halloween night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near Twins Food Mart on Jackson and Manassas.

The victim told police the suspects were armed when they stole a beige Buick Lacross.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.