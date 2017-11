× 12-year-old injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night in the 700 block of North Dunlap.

He was transported to Le Bonheur hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say he was shot by other children his age as he was walking home from a store.

No suspect has been captured.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated on new information about the shooting.

35.159586 -90.030353