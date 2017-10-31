× Woman without degree steals nurse’s identity, practices medicine in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Mid-South native has pled guilty after using a woman’s identity to work as a nurse at several health care locations in Shelby County.

From June 2013 to July 2015, Raquel Hayes used a South Carolina woman’s nursing credentials to obtain work here in the Mid-South.

To make matters worse, Hayes listed several colleges on her resume, claiming to have obtained a nursing degree. Investigators quickly learned that none of the colleges had records of the 36-year-old ever obtaining any type of degree as part of their programs.

Hayes pled guilty Monday to identity theft and impersonating a licensed professional. She was sentenced to two years probation for the two felony guilty pleas.