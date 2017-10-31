× Tigers make appearance in first College Football Playoff poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The University of Memphis is ranked 23rd in the first College Football Playoff poll of the season that came out Tuesday night.

The Tigers are five spots below fellow American Conference member Central Florida that is ranked 18th. The highest ranked team from the Group of Five conferences at the season’s end gets a coveted bid to the New Year’s Day Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Memphis and Central Florida are the only two Group of Five teams ranked in the playoff poll. Central Florida beat Memphis earlier this season, 40-13, in Orlando.

As of Tuesday’s poll the Tigers and Knights are on track to meet again at the American Athletic Conference championship game with the winner likely getting the Peach Bowl bid.

The Tigers are currently 7-1 and play at Tulsa on Friday night.

Mississippi State is in the playoff poll at number 16. The Bulldogs play UMass on Saturday.