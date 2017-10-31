× Tennessee Highway Patrol ramping up Halloween enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is ramping up its enforcement efforts for Halloween.

THP Commander Colonel Tracey Trott said troopers will conduct traffic enforcement saturations and checkpoints throughout the evening.

Seventeen people were killed in Halloween crashes last year, including seven that were alcohol-related. There have been 99 pedestrian fatalities this year in Tennessee, a 17 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

“This is a time when we see vehicle and pedestrian traffic increase,” said Col. Trott. “Don’t choose to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Always designate a sober driver. Our goal is to keep children safe, so they can enjoy their Halloween festivities.”

The THP is urging drivers to slow down and watch for children walking in roads; to be alert for kids darting out from behind parked vehicles and shrubs; and to avoid passing other cars that have stopped in the road for drop-offs.

The Highway Patrol is also calling on adults to accompany children while trick-or-treating and to carry a flashlight or wear reflective clothing.