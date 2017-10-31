× Teen finally home after being shot on his way to catch the school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is finally home from the hospital two weeks after some robbers shot him on his way to catch the school bus in Parkway Village.

“It was like one minute,” said 15-year-old Lorenzo Mays.

It was October 17. He had just left to catch his school bus.

He was behind his two friends near Harrington and McKenzie when a Cadillac pulled up.

“Next time I looked up, I saw the gun pointed at them. Then somebody got out the car and pointed the gun at me,” said Mays.

Nearby security cameras were recording as the trio aimed their guns and demanded the kids’ phones.

“I don’t know what I was thinking. I don’t know,” he said.

Then one of the robbers pulled the trigger and shot Mays in his left thigh.

“When I got shot, I couldn’t move,” he said.

Mays spent a few hours in surgery and then intensive rehab. Two weeks later, he walked out of the hospital.

“Felt like I first had him. So excited to bring him home! A bundle of joy again!” said Johnell Grover, Mays’ mother.

Grover said her son suffered both physically and mentally from this.

She is frustrated no one is coming forward with information to catch her son’s shooter.

“It can’t be solved, because everyone wants to be quiet. It’s time to speak up. It’s time to stand up for our kids,” said Grover.

WREG asked police for an update in the case, but have yet to hear back.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.