MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who stole a car with a young child still inside.

It happened at the Shell gas station at Airways and Ketchum around midnight.

Authorities said both the vehicle and the child were recovered a short time later at the Orchid Manor Apartments on Ball Road.

The suspect is still at large.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.