Suspect accused of raping, prostituting teen for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis is behind bars, accused of raping a young teen and forcing her into prostitution.

Authorities first became aware of the allegations after the 16-year-old showed up at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on October 24. She told police it all started after she ran away from home in early October.

The teen claimed she was held against her will at a home in the 1000 block of Breedlove by Melvin Williams. The defendant allegedly took her cellphone and forced her to have sex in a nearby park with at least four men who responded to an online ad.

During these encounters, Williams would have relatives “watch out” for the teen.

An affidavit said Williams even raped the girl while she was being held at the house.

The victim was able to escape on October 22.

When questioned by police, Williams admitted that he knew the victim was a runaway and that she was staying at his sister’s home. He claimed he saw her running away from the home with an unknown male on October 22.

Williams has been charged with rape, sex trafficking and harboring a runaway.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.