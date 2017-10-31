× Police searching for missing Mississippi woman

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. — The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department has issued a silver alert for a missing Crystal Springs woman.

65-year-old Sandra Carol Johnson was last seen Monday, Oct. 30 on the 1000 block of Bennett Road in Crystal Springs. Johnson was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate.

Family members say Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with information on Johnson can call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.