Police: 'Person of interest' in downtown beating charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person of interest in a recent downtown beating has been officially charged with attempted murder.

Antoine Neely was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Monday.

The other three suspects already behind bars have been identified as Jeffrey Hargreaves, Torris Looney and Tony McKinney.

According to police, the four men were caught on camera attacking a couple near South Main and Exchange following an argument early Friday morning. Both victims were beaten unconscious and left at the scene.

Several minutes later, Looney and McKinney reportedly returned to the scene, carried the female to another location and attacked her again. At last check, she was still listed in critical condition.

Hargreaves, Looney and McKinney are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Neely will be in court on Wednesday.

All four have been charged with attempted murder, but Looney and McKinney were also charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.