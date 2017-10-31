× Police investigating deadly shooting in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Holly Springs, MS Tuesday night.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the area of Center Street and Falconer around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located an injured man lying in the street outside of his truck with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived on the scene to try and save his life.

Officers report a gray Nissan Altima was seeing fleeing the area at a high speed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call the Holly Springs Police Department at (662)-252-2122.