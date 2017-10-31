Pass It On: Miracle comes true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — This story starts with a new born baby boy named Noah.

At nine days old he underwent surgery for a congenital heart defect. After surgery, however, he slowly deteriorated. He was put on a transplant list when his kidneys stopped working, but he didn't make it.

He died at just two and half weeks of age.

Noah's short life would influence his mother to someday take a step that a few are willing to make. This leads us to Jennifer Alvarez.

Alvarez wanted to help Mallary Layton. A woman Alvarez doesn't even know.

Alvarez wanted to help Layton, because Layton donated her kidney to a woman named Joanna Goodfellow a few weeks ago.

The surgery led Layton to have too take time off of work. "I just felt she deserved some help and a blessing as well," said Alvarez of her friend Layton.

"She went through all the testing," said Alvarez. "There was a lot she had to go through in order to donate the kidney but she passed with flying colors. She was able to do it two weeks ago."

Just a few minutes later WREG met Alvarez near a hair salon near Overton Park to surprise Layton, the kidney donor.

"With you donating to Joanna, I wanted to bless you and pass it on to you," said Alvarez.

Layton couldn't believe what was happening.

"I did it because I wanted to help Joanna. My heart was in it," said Alvarez. "I did it because I care about people and wanted to give her a second chance at life."

Kidney recipient Joanna Goodfellow is thankful to for Mallory's kind spirit.

"It just makes me feel thankful and grateful that there are still people in the world who sympathize and actually care," said Goodfellow.

These girls are enjoying life. A play maker and two pass it on recipients. One received our weekly pass it on cash, the other received a kidney.