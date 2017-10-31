× One person dead following shooting near University of Utah campus

SALT LAKE CITY — A man considered armed and dangerous is still at large following a deadly overnight shooting near the University of Utah campus.

The suspect has been positively identified as Austin Boutain.

According to CBS affiliate KUTV, authorities initially responded to a domestic violence call followed by the attempted carjacking near Red Butte Gardens around Monday evening. The person killed was reportedly still inside their vehicle when they were shot dead.

So far, police have not released the victim’s name or their gender, but stated there is no apparent connection between the suspect and shooting victim.

Witnesses told a local news station that several other people were injured in the shooting including Boutain’s wife.

After the shooting, the suspect fled, heading east of the campus into the hills. Police believe he is still hiding in the area.

At this time, Boutain is considered armed and dangerous.

Classes have been canceled for Tuesday.