× Merle Haggard museum, eatery planned in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new Nashville attraction will be devoted to the music and memory of Merle Haggard.

Bill and Shannon Miller will open the Merle Haggard Museum and Merle’s Meat + Three Saloon in summer 2018. The Millers have co-founded museums for Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline in recent years.

The new attraction will be located next to the Cash and Cline museums.

The Tennessean reports the museum will feature instruments, clothing, memorabilia, awards and other artifacts that belonged to Haggard, who died last year.

According to Forbes, Haggard’s widow, Theresa Haggard, worked closely with the Millers to gather items for the museum.

“When the family of a legend hands you that legacy and entrusts you with that, it’s something we don’t take lightly,” Bill Miller reportedly said during a news conference announcing the venture on Monday.

Haggard’s parents moved from Oklahoma to Bakersfield, California, where the singer was born. Haggard was an architect of country music’s “Bakersfield Sound.”

Bill Miller paid just over $7 million for the 15,447-square-foot building last fall. The Merle Haggard Museum will be located on an upper floor and the saloon will be on the ground level.