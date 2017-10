Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioners are considering giving considerable pay raises to themselves, the mayor and the sheriff.

The plan calls for a 17 percent raise for the next mayor and a 24 percent raise for the sheriff. County commissioners would get an additional $3,000 a year.

The proposed ordinance passed last night on the second reading, but they still have to make it through a third and final vote.

Mayor Mark Luttrell talked about the raises on Live at 9.