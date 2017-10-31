Kids get decked out for Halloween in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween is a night most children look forward to, they get to dress up, ride carnival rides, spend time with family and friends and of course get free candy.

Costume creativity was at an all-time high Tuesday from dinosaurs, to wonder woman, to ninja turtles — Batman and Superman with muscles and even a dog with a cute pumpkin collar.

Some adults are getting in on the fun as well.

Dean and Lisa Norris who live in Harbor Town went all out this year from putting a huge cemetery in their front yard to their costumes.

“Well she always does a great job of decorating the house, she decorates for Christmas and Halloween,” said Dean Norris. “Also I’ve been saying for years I’m dying to get an Elvis costume so she surprised me with it for my birthday.”

The couple told me they get about 300 to 500 trick or treaters every year.

“So our first year we learned me need to have a bunch of candy and it doesn’t pay to sit on the couch and get up every time,” said Dean Norris. “Plus it’s fun to interact with the neighborhood all the cute kids that come by,” said Lisa Norris.

There were Halloween activities all across Memphis from trick-or-treaters in Overton Park neighborhoods to Lester Community Ccenter where they had games, costumes contest and even a DJ.

But most trick-or-treaters can agree on one thing: the best part about Halloween is the candy.