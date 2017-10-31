Health Minute: Halloween candy policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If you don’t have a candy policy for your kids then Halloween might be a good time to start one.

The world health organization says children’s daily caloric intake from sugar should be about 10 percent of their total calories.

However, the CDC says it’s unfortunately much higher than that.

The Center for Disease Control says that on normal occasions 16 percent of a young boy’s daily calorie intake come from added sugar, and girls are getting about 15 percent.

Experts say setting limits for how much candy kids consume can be good as long as guidelines are realistic, consistent and positive.

Some experts say one piece of candy per year of age. For example, a 5-year-old would be allowed five pieces of candy a day.

Also, experts suggest storing Halloween candy in a central location in the home instead of a child’s bedroom. Dentists suggest parents who are concerned about their child’s teeth should make chocolate the candy of choice, because it doesn’t stick to the teeth as easily.

It also contains the anti-bacterial tannin, which can get rid of some bacteria in the mouth.