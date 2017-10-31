Former Mississippi mayor takes paddle to suspected car burglar’s backside

JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected burglar got a paddling for his bad behavior after the former mayor of Jackson, Mississippi says he caught the guy in the act — and took matters into his own hands.

Cell phone video shows Tony Yarbor spanking the grown man after catching him in his garage trying to break into his car.

“When you break in people stuff, it’s because somebody didn’t whoop your tail,” you can hear Yarbor saying in the video, to the sound of paddle cracks on an alleged crook’s backside.

Juwaun Bibbs, 22, is charged with auto burglary and possession of marijuana.

Yarbor held him down and paddled him until police arrived.

A handgun was also found at the crime scene.