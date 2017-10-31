× Florida first responders do Thriller dance for kids with allergies

TARPON SPRINGS, Flor. — Tarpon Springs police and firefighters are busting out the Thriller dance for a good cause.

The police department posted the video of them dancing to the Michael Jackson hit song on their YouTube channel.

The goal of the video was to help bring awareness for the Teal Pumpkin Project and kids with allergies.

They also hope to raise money for The Cured Foundation to help fight eosinophilic diseases, which include allergies and immune system diseases.

The Teal Pumpkin Project’s goal is to raise awareness of food allergies and promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters during the Halloween season.

Those who put a teal pumpkin out on their porch on Halloween signify that they have allergy-friendly candies or small toys for children with allergies in lieu of candy or food.

The Tarpon Springs departments have issued the Thriller challenge to other agencies to raise awareness and to “dig deep and donate” to the cured foundation.

You can donate to the cured foundations by visiting their website here.