Family-friendly Halloween events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trick or treaters across the Mid-South will hit the streets for a little Halloween fun, and there are several family-friendly events happening around town.

The Lester Community Center in Binghampton will host their own Halloween Carnival starting at 5:45 p.m. at 317 Tillman Street. There will be games, a costume contest, face painting and candy for children 12 years old and under.

The Mud Island River Park is also hosting Halloween on the Island which will include a haunted river walk and kiddie rides.

Admission is $5 per person and starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Lauderdale County Litter Committee and Ripley Downtown Development will be hosting the Square Crow Festival. The Square Crows will be on display through Halloween and will be capped off by a “Squary” movie in the Amphitheater on October 31 at 6 p.m.

Over 50 square crows made out of recyclable materials adorn the downtown Ripley Square. For additional information call 731-635-3500.

Other events:

Cooper Young Trunk or Treat

Booffalo Bash at Shelby Farms Park

Haunted Maze at the Mid-South Maze

Wolfchase Galleria Trick or Treating

Halloween Cerrito Bingo and Costume Contest

Fall Fun Bash at the Kroc Center of Memphis