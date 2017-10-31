Family believe loved one’s killer was someone he knew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We know that this was someone that he knew. This was someone close nearby."

Danielle Turner is convinced her brother's killer is no stranger.

Police say 32-year-old Johnnie Johnson left his South Memphis home just before midnight to get a quick bite to eat.

Johnson never made it.

Officers found Johnson's car at Belz and Latham. His body was riddled with bullets.

"We need closure. It`s hard when you loose a relative especially the way they leave. His death has taken toll on the family," said Turner.

Police say it appears that Johnson had some kind of confrontation with his killer right before he was murdered. His family believes his killer may have been stalking him and could be someone from his past.

"He told my mother just a week prior to the death that someone had been following him. Someone had been harassing him, threatening him."

Homicide detectives are working around the clock to put Johnson's killer behinds bars and to give his family some peace.

" I find it hard to sleep at night," said Johnson's wife, Tameka. "I get up several times in middle of the night. I`m sometimes depressed.."

As for Johnson's sister, she's still trying to understand why someone would murder her brother.

"Very angry that you can take a life and shoot someone that many times, and you are walking around like nothing happened."

If you know who killed Johnson, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.