Child found in car after carjacking in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A child was forced to go along for the ride when a thief drove off in a car that was left running the the pump at the Shell gas station on Airways.

Police say the 7-year-old was asleep in the back seat, and the suspect probably didn’t realize the child was still in the vehicle.

Police say the owner of the car was taking care of her girlfriends daughter and left the car running when she went inside to pay for her gas.

Memphis resident Gary Burrell took his 3-year-old with him when he prepaid for his gas. He says anything could happen to a child who is left alone in a car.

“It’s really kind of crazy too,” said Burrell. “You should always take your child with you. You should never leave them in a car.”

This past Summer there were at least three different incidents where children were left inside vehicles that were stolen. All of them were found safe.

This morning Police located the 7-year-old girl and the black Nissan Altima at an apartment complex that was less than a mile away from the gas station.

“That’s a great thing if they found the child,” said Burrell. ” While the carjacking happened in the middle of the night, it happened on a busy street. There are at least three cameras on this business. ”

People we talked to say even though the car thief is the bad guy they hope this serves as a reminder to parents to keep their kids close.

They say you’re making it to easy for criminals when you leave your vehicle running.