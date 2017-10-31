× Desoto County deputies investigating armed home invasion

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities are on the hunt for two armed men connected to a Desoto County home invasion.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Pleasant Hill Road early Tuesday morning.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects kicked in the 90-year-old homeowner’s door then robbed him at gunpoint.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but deputies said the victim is expected to be okay.

No suspect information has been released.

Call the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office if you can help.