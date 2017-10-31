× Adults charged with simple assault in Craigmont High fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight at Craigmont High lands five adults and three students in hot water.

WREG was told the individuals got into an argument at a nearby McDonald’s over comments made on social media. The altercation continued once they arrived at the high school, resulting in Shelby County deputies calling for backup.

The adults were arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The students involved were issued juvenile summons.