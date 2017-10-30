× Two Parkway Village homes damaged by fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD investigators believe an electrical malfunction sparked a house fire overnight that damaged two homes in Parkway Village.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Monday in the storage area of a home in the 4100 block of Cochese Rd. near Goodlett St.

Five people were inside the house at the time — but they all got out safely. Unfortunately, the family’s dog didn’t survive.

Their home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The flames then began spreading to the house next door.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to provide assistance to the two families.