Two more suspects arrested in downtown attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection to a brutal attack in downtown Memphis.

Jeffrey Hargreaves was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Torris Looney has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

According to investigators, four suspects were caught on video, hitting and kicking a man and woman near South Main Street and Exchange early Friday morning following a reported fight. Both victims appeared to be unconscious as the suspects fled the scene.

Moments later, Looney and another suspect identified as Tony McKinney returned, picked up the female victim and carried her to another location where they pulled her pants down.

Authorities are still searching for the fourth suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.