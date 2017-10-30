× Tigers continue to dominate American Conference defensive honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Memphis Tigers linebacker Genard Avery was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Friday’s win over Tulane. Avery becomes the third straight Memphis player to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors, following Austin Hall and TJ Carter, after he turned in a record-breaking performance in the Tigers’ 56-26 win against Tulane. Avery finished with eight tackles, which included an American Athletic Conference-record 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go with quarterback hurry. Avery led a Memphis defense that set a school record with 13 tackles for loss and had seven sacks against the Green Wave.