Tigers coach Mike Norvell says team is not distracted by job openings

Tigers football coach Mike Norvell called a team meeting before Monday morning's practice to talk about possible distractions such as Norvell being mentioned as a candidate for the job opening with the Florida Gators. Norvell told WREG the attention comes from the Memphis program having success. The Tigers are ranked 22nd and 21st in the Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches polls respectively. Norvell is 15-6 in his year and a half with the Tigers. He's also been mentioned as a candidate for jobs at Tennessee and Arkansas if those schools decide to make coaching changes after this season.