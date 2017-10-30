× Search continues for Immaculate Conception’s music director

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the music director at Immaculate Conception Church after he went missing last week while boating in Tunica County.

On Thursday, deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check for 66-year-old Walter Bauman. The missing man had reportedly been in his boat earlier in the day, but had not been heard from since.

Bauman’s boat was located on Thursday along with some personal items. He is still missing.

If you see him, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-*1411.