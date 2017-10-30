Porch package pirates strike again in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Porch pirates strike again. That's according to a Southeast Shelby County veteran who said someone took his medication the same day his cameras caught a stranger on his doorstep.

"She didn't know I was able to see exactly what she was doing," said Fredrick Noorfleet.

Norfleet said he watched a stranger walk up to his front door on Laurel Lake Drive on Tuesday afternoon and pretend to knock.

What the female stranger didn't know, there was a camera in the door bell.

"She looked inside the camera. That's when she decided to ring the doorbell. That's when I answered the door using the video device," he said.

Norfleet said the two chatted through his intercom.

"She said, 'Hey, how you doing?' I was like how can I help you? She said she wanted to do something with advertising and pulled out the canister of air freshner," he said.

He told her wasn't interested and didn't think anything of it until he said he never got the medicine his doctor sent him.

"I usually get notifications from UPS when the Department of Veteran Affairs mails my medication out," he said.

Norfleet said he got that notification, but never got the package.

Then on Friday, he saw WREG's story about a man and a woman caught on camera intercepting a package from the UPS man and pretending they knew someone inside. Once the driver left, the couple apparently loaded the packages in their car.

That house was close to Norfleet's.

He said the woman in that video looked just like the woman on his porch.

He called deputies and filed a report.

"They came out and viewed the recording and verified yes, she is a suspect," he said. "It's just hurtful. It hurts a lot of people. It hurts the hardworking people at the VA's office who work hard to get us our medication."

If you know the people in the videos, call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH.