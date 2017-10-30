× Police: Person of interest in TN murder may be connected to I-55 shootout

MARTIN, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say a recent police chase and shooting in Desoto County may be connected to a homicide investigation in the city of Martin.

The Martin Police Department issued a release detailing the death investigation of Barbara Higgs. The woman was discovered dead inside her Brooks Drive home on October 25. Her husband, Eric Higgs, was no where to be found.

An alert was issued for Eric Higgs describing him only as a person of interest in the case.

Several days later, the police department reportedly received word Higgs may have been located in Mississippi following a police chase and shootout in Desoto County. They are currently awaiting official information from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

On Sunday, WREG reported the chase along I-55 started after officers tried to pull a driver over near the Panola and Tate County line. The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase until he lost control and crashed.

The suspect was killed and an officer received a non-life threatening injury during the subsequent shootout.

Truck drivers on the scene reported 30 to 50 shots.

Officers from Senatobia, Panola County, Hernando and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were all involved in the pursuit.