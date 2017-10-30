× Police: Mom claims 10 y/o stabbed himself after she whipped, choked him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have launched an investigation after a 10-year-old wound up dead after his mother reportedly disciplined him.

According to authorities, they were called to an apartment in the 2800 block of Shady Vista Friday and discovered a 10-year-old boy unresponsive in an ambulance. The child was reportedly bleeding from his chest.

Less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The mother, Robin McKinzie, told first responders she was whipping her son with an extension cord and choking him when he ran into the kitchen and stabbed himself.

Right now, she is being held on an aggravated child abuse charge and a $100,000 bond.