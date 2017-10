× New vending machine dispenses hair extensions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can buy movie tickets from a vending machine — chips, drinks, sandwiches. And now, there’s hair.

The new Diamond Dynasty machine at Wolfchase Galleria dispenses hair extensions. That’s right.

Just in case you need a “quick fix” for your hair and really don’t have time for the beauty parlor.

The extensions cost from $50 to $80 and come in a sealed package.