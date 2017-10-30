× MPD searching for suspect in Midtown robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect in an investigation for a robbery in Midtown.

Memphis Police responded to a robbery at a local business on Oct. 6 in the 1800 block of Union Avenue. According to reports, the victim saw two suspects enter the business and walk into the back office where they began to take cartons of cigarettes.

One of the suspects fled the scene with the cigarettes in hand after being approached by the owner. The second suspect pushed the owner after being confronted and was soon apprehended by officers and charged in the robbery.

Police are now looking for the other suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.