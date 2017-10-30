× MPD searching for armed robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video in the hopes of identifying two suspects accused in a recent armed robbery.

On September 23, the victims had just exited their vehicle when the two suspects approached them in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue and demanded their stuff. They then jumped into the victim’s 2013 Nissan Altima and sped away.

The car was eventually recovered the following day.

If you can help identify either person, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.