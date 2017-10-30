× MPD investigating aggravated robbery at Med District motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Authorities have released photos in hopes of identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery at Best Western on 1177 Madison Ave. on Saturday. The victims reported seeing an armed man walk into the hotel who immediately began demanding money.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot after taking off with money from the establishment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.