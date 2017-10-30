Manhunt Monday: Family seeking justice for man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The search for a killer continues for the family of a 32-year-old man who was murdered.

Danielle Turner is convinced that her brother's killer is no stranger. "We know that this was someone that he knew, " said Turner. "This was someone close, nearby."

Johnnie Johnson was murdered last April. Police say Johnson left his home in South Memphis just before midnight to get a quick bite to eat at McDonald's, but he never made it back home.

A short time later, officers locatedJohnson's car at Belz and Latham with his body still inside, covered with bullets.

" We need closure, It`s hard when you loose a relative," said Turner. "Especially the way they leave. His has taken a toll on the family."

Police say it appears that Johnson has some kind of confrontation with his killer right before he was murdered. Johnson's family says they believe his killer may have been stalking him and could be someone from his past.

"He told my mother just a week prior to his death that someone had been following him, " said Turner. "Someone had been harassing him, threatening him."

Homicide detectives are working around the clock to put Johnson's killer behind bars and give his family some peace.

Johnson's widow, Tameka Johnson, still has a hard time coping with her loved one's death.

" I find it hard to sleep at night. I get up several times in middle of the night, " said Johnson. "I'm depressed sometimes."

Johnson's sister is still trying to understand why someone would murder her brother.

"I'm very angry that you can take a life and shoot someone that many times, " said Turner . "You are walking around as if nothing has happened."

Johnson's mother, Ernistine Gowdey, just wants justice for her son.

"I'm pleading with anyone out there," said Gowdy. "If anybody out there knows anything, surely you must have a conscience. How can you sleep?"

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.