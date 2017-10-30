× Man dressed as Santa injures four at Austin Halloween party

AUSTIN, Texas — A man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a Halloween party in Central Austin injuring four people.

Police told media outlets the incident happened early Sunday morning.

Tim Kaupis says he spoke with the shooter earlier that night, and had no idea something like this would happen.

“He’s always been very cordial to us. He’s always been stable to us, but like I said, he never showed any signs to me.”

Kaupis left several hours before the shooting started.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said he heard yelling before the incident.

“I heard like a loud belligerent male voice. It sounded like he was kind of angry and talking a little bit of smack.”

He nearly got involved in the confrontation.

“I was hoping that he didn’t do anything in my yard, I was thinking that maybe I would have to come out.”

Police said when they arrived, they found the shooter — still dressed as Santa Claus — at another location down the block.

Two of the victims in the shooting suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The fourth was treated at the scene.

Police have not said what charges the shooter will face.