× Indictment in Russia investigation could be unsealed Monday

WASHINGTON — Washington is bracing for what could be a dramatic day in the Russia investigation. An indictment in the probe looking into a possible connections between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign could be unsealed as soon as Monday.

Sources told CBS News a Federal Grand Jury has approved charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

President Trump, through a series of tweets Sunday, called the probe a “witch hunt” saying “there is so much guilt by Democrats/Clinton.”

Last week, it came to light that Democrats helped pay for some of the information in a dossier of allegations against the President’s election team.

“I certainly would have liked to know who had paid for it earlier but nonetheless that’s just one factor to be considered. It doesn’t answer the ultimate question which is how much of the work is accurate, how much of it is true?” said Adam Schiff on ABC’s “This Week”.

It’s still unclear who might be charged and with what. The special council has also been investigating financial dealings of some of the President’s associates, including his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

“I have not yet seen any definitive evidence of collusion. I have seen lots of evidence that the Russians were very active in trying to influence the election,” said Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Some Republicans, like New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are questioning how the potential indictment was leaked.

“There are strict laws against any of this type of leaking of grand jury activity.”

Christie maintains the President himself is not under investigation.

Some Republicans are calling on Mueller to resign, questioning his ties to the FBI and its fired director James Comey.