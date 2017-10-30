Renovated Grand Carousel horses to gallop once more this December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two years after starting the restoration process, the Memphis Grand Carousel will soon be back in the Bluff City where it belongs.

Built in 1909, the magnificent wooden horses of the Grand Carousel brought joy to children of all ages as they galloped at the Mid-South Fairgrounds and then Libertyland.

More than 10 years ago, the horses made their last trip in Midtown, but now thanks to a lot of money and some tender loving care, the carousel will once again come to life at the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

In 2016, the pieces were carefully shipped to Ohio to undergo a massive $1 million restoration.

On Monday, it was carefully loaded into a FedEx truck and started its journey back to the Mid-South. The horses are scheduled to arrive in Memphis Thursday with installation starting inside the Memphis Grand Carousel Pavilion and Ballroom at The Children’s Museum of Memphis on November 6.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for December 2.

More information is expected to be released at a later date.

