Grizzlies blow a pair of double digit leads in ugly loss to Hornets

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The Grizzlies entered Monday’s game against Charlotte with the best record in the NBA, but didn’t look like one of the better teams during an ugly second half.

The Grizzlies held a 13-point lead over the Hornets midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t hang on to it. Kemba Walker scored a game-high 27 points as the Hornets rallied to beat Memphis, 104-99.

The Grizzlies (5-2) shot a season low, 34 percent, for the game-including just 23 percent from the three-point range.

Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 19 points off the bench. Mike Conley scored 16 points, but on 4-of-18 shooting. The Grizzlies wrap up a four-game homestand on Wednesday against Orlando.