Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory issued for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued two weather alerts for parts of the Mid-South.

A Frost Advisory is active for much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi including Desoto, Marshall, Benton, Tate Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Lake, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Shelby and Fayette counties.

The advisory will be active until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

A Freeze Warning has also been issued for Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Hardemand McNairy and Hardin counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

