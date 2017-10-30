× Fire breaks out at pastor’s house in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor’s house next to a North Memphis church went up in flames Monday.

The small frame house on Leath Street went up in flames around 3 p.m. The house sits next to New Allen Baptist Church, and the church’s pastor lives there.

Though the fire department had information that someone was possibly trapped inside, no one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control in 10-15 minutes.

Neighbors say a crash on Interstate 40 had cut power to the neighborhood. After the power came back on, they said, they noticed smoke coming from the building.

House fire on Leath St just off Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/hFZWe2aaYA — Zaneta Lowe (@wregzaneta) October 30, 2017